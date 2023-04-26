Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Boy, 8, survives after 'parachuting' from 5th floor window using plastic bag in Tekeli

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 April 2023, 16:47
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM An 8-year-old boy left unattended at home, jumped out of the 5th floor window using a polyethylene bag as a parachute in a town of Tekeli in Zhetysu region, Kazinform reports.

As the regional emergencies department said, the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 25, at 12:20pm.

«A boy, born 2015, was alone at home. He jumped out of the 5th floor window using a polyethylene bag as a parachute. His condition is stable now. He was taken to the Regional Hospital of Taldykorgan with a back bruise. As we found out later, the boy landed on a tree, which softened the blow,» the press office of the emergencies department says.

The emergencies authorities urge the residents not to leave the children unattended and install window security bars.


Incidents    Kazakhstan   Zhetysu region  
