Boy, 8, survives after 'parachuting' from 5th floor window using plastic bag in Tekeli

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM An 8-year-old boy left unattended at home, jumped out of the 5th floor window using a polyethylene bag as a parachute in a town of Tekeli in Zhetysu region, Kazinform reports.

As the regional emergencies department said, the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 25, at 12:20pm.

«A boy, born 2015, was alone at home. He jumped out of the 5th floor window using a polyethylene bag as a parachute. His condition is stable now. He was taken to the Regional Hospital of Taldykorgan with a back bruise. As we found out later, the boy landed on a tree, which softened the blow,» the press office of the emergencies department says.

The emergencies authorities urge the residents not to leave the children unattended and install window security bars.