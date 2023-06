Boy,8, falls into manhole to his death in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – An eight-year-old boy fell into an open manhole in a village in Almaty region and died, Kazinform reports.

According to the Committee for emergencies, the tragic accident happened on January 19 near 5:00 pm in Akterek village.

According to reports, the boy was playing outside and didn’t notice the open manhole with water.