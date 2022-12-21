Go to the main site
    Boy, 6, dies in apartment fire in Pavlodar

    21 December 2022, 11:18

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A six-year-old boy was killed in an apartment fire in Pavlodar, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The fire started at a four-bed apartment at around 01:03 am and fully destroyed it. In total, it covered an area of 150 square meters, damaging the adjacent apartment.

    Firefighters summoned to the scene found a lifeless body of the six-year-old boy in the apartment destroyed by the blaze. Paramedics rushed two women to the nearest hospitals from the scene.

    The fire was contained by 02:06 am and fully tackled by 03:01 am.

    An investigation into the cause of fire is underway.

    Photo: Department of Emergency Situations of Pavlodar region

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Incidents Pavlodar
