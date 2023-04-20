Go to the main site
    Boy, 5yo, falls off 4th-floor balcony in Akmola region

    20 April 2023, 15:46

    KOSSHY. KAZINFORM – A five-year old boy left with his elder sister, 7yo, fell out of a fourth-storey window in Kosshy town in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The boy suffered serious injuries and is currently in hospital in Astana city.

    The police department of Akmola region said that the boy was left with his elder sister, while their parents were at work. The toddler climbed on the windowsill and fell from the 4th floor.

    Paramedics were called after passers-by found the crying boy under the windows.

    It was said that the boy was not attending the kindergarten due to the bad weather conditions.

    An investigation has been launched into the incident.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

