Boy, 5, skids under truck, dies in Aktobe region

AKTOBE REGION. KAZINFORM – A tragedy claimed life of a five-year-old boy in Aktobe region earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

The tragic accident occurred in Akkol village around 11 a.m. The 5-year-old boy slid on ice under the KamAZ truck which was passing by at the moment. The boy died right away.

An investigation is underway.