Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Boy, 5, hospitalized after falling out of second-floor window in Ust-Kamenogorsk

    2 June 2020, 21:10

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 5-year-old boy has been hospitalized after falling out of second-floor window in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the city’s Emergency Department.

    The Emergency Situations Department reported that the accident occurred on Kazakhstan Street. A woman left her 5-year-old son in an apartment with her older sister, born in 2008. The boy fell out of the open window. The child was rushed to a hospital. He was diagnosed concussion, soft tissue injury.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Oskemen
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea