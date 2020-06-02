Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Boy, 5, hospitalized after falling out of second-floor window in Ust-Kamenogorsk

Alzhanova Raushan
2 June 2020, 21:10
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 5-year-old boy has been hospitalized after falling out of second-floor window in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the city’s Emergency Department.

The Emergency Situations Department reported that the accident occurred on Kazakhstan Street. A woman left her 5-year-old son in an apartment with her older sister, born in 2008. The boy fell out of the open window. The child was rushed to a hospital. He was diagnosed concussion, soft tissue injury.


