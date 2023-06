Boy, 4, plummets from height in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A four-year-old boy fell out of a window of the apartment on the 5th floor in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred at the residential complex on Amangeldy Street at 12:00 pm.

The boy is in an intensive care unit of the local children’s hospital. He is in serious condition.

The circumstances of the incident are to be determined.