    Boy, 2yo, falls out of window in Atyrau

    21 August 2023, 15:43

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A two-year-old boy was hospitalized with different injuries to the children’s regional hospital after falling from a fourth-floor window in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the emergency situations department of Atyrau region, the incident occurred at the weekends. The two-year-old boy left unattended fell from a fourth-floor window.

    The child, whose condition regarded as serious, is currently in the ICU at the children’s regional hospital.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau
