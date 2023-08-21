Boy, 2yo, falls out of window in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A two-year-old boy was hospitalized with different injuries to the children’s regional hospital after falling from a fourth-floor window in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the emergency situations department of Atyrau region, the incident occurred at the weekends. The two-year-old boy left unattended fell from a fourth-floor window.

The child, whose condition regarded as serious, is currently in the ICU at the children’s regional hospital.