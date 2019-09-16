Go to the main site
    Boxrec: Yeleussinov improves his ranking after crushing Reshard Hicks

    16 September 2019, 08:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (8-0, 4 КО) knocked out unbeaten American boxer Reshard Hicks (12-0-1, 6 КО) at Madison Square Garden in New York City to improve his position in the Boxrec.com ranking, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Thus, after the bout which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York Daniyar Yeleussinov has gained 152nd position in the welterweight division by the Boxrec.com ranking.

    As Kazinform previously reported, Daniyar Yeleussinov (8-0, 4 КО) had his eighth professional bout on 14 September. The Kazakh boxer Yeleussinov knocked out unbeaten American boxer Reshard Hicks (12-0-1, 6 КО) to celebrate his eighth pro victory in the welterweight division.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

