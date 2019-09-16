Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >

Boxrec: Yeleussinov improves his ranking after crushing Reshard Hicks

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 September 2019, 08:07
Boxrec: Yeleussinov improves his ranking after crushing Reshard Hicks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (8-0, 4 КО) knocked out unbeaten American boxer Reshard Hicks (12-0-1, 6 КО) at Madison Square Garden in New York City to improve his position in the Boxrec.com ranking, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Thus, after the bout which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York Daniyar Yeleussinov has gained 152nd position in the welterweight division by the Boxrec.com ranking.

As Kazinform previously reported, Daniyar Yeleussinov (8-0, 4 КО) had his eighth professional bout on 14 September. The Kazakh boxer Yeleussinov knocked out unbeaten American boxer Reshard Hicks (12-0-1, 6 КО) to celebrate his eighth pro victory in the welterweight division.


Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy