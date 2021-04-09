Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly moves to 5th in WBC middleweight rankings

    9 April 2021, 17:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Council (WBC) have issued a new edition of its rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    In the middleweight rankings by the WBC Zhanibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan, a WBC Continental title holder, has raised up from sixth to fifth spot. Another Kazakhstani boxer Meiirim Nursultanov, holding the USNBC belt, is now placed in 13th line.

    Notably, Zhanibek knocked out Gonzalo Coria from Argentina in the second round in last October in Las Vegas. Meiirim held his last bout in last December in Yekaterinburg, winning over Russian Ilya Balandin via a unanimous decision.

    Jaime Munguia of Mexico, Sergey Derevyanchenko of Ukraine, and Maciej Sulecki of Poland are in the top-3 of the WBC middleweight ranking, with American Jermall Charlo as the WBC middleweight champion.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events