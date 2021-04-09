Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly moves to 5th in WBC middleweight rankings

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 April 2021, 17:39
Boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly moves to 5th in WBC middleweight rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Council (WBC) have issued a new edition of its rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the middleweight rankings by the WBC Zhanibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan, a WBC Continental title holder, has raised up from sixth to fifth spot. Another Kazakhstani boxer Meiirim Nursultanov, holding the USNBC belt, is now placed in 13th line.

Notably, Zhanibek knocked out Gonzalo Coria from Argentina in the second round in last October in Las Vegas. Meiirim held his last bout in last December in Yekaterinburg, winning over Russian Ilya Balandin via a unanimous decision.

Jaime Munguia of Mexico, Sergey Derevyanchenko of Ukraine, and Maciej Sulecki of Poland are in the top-3 of the WBC middleweight ranking, with American Jermall Charlo as the WBC middleweight champion.


Sport   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy