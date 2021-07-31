Boxer Zakir Safiullin advances at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Zakir Safiullin advanced to the Men’s Light quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Boxer Zakir Safiullin of Kazakhstan advanced to the Men's Light 63kg 1/8 Finals after his opponent Daisuke Narimatsu of Japan was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

It was earlier reported that Kazakhstani Saken Bibossinov advanced to the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Games flyweight boxing tournament.

Notably, Kazakhstani boxers Bekzad Nurdauletov, Abylaikhan Zhusupov, Serik Temirzhanov, Vasiliy Levit, and Nedezhda Ryabets bowed out of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



