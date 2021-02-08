Boxer Sadriddin Akhmedov jumps up to 17th spot in updated WBC rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Council has released an updated edition of its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Sports.kz.

According to the new rankings, Kazakhstani cruiserweight Kamshybek Kunkabayev has retained his 37th spot.

Aidos Yerbosynuly is still 12th, and Ali Akhmedov – 23th in the super middleweight class.

Sadriddin Akhmedov has moved up 10 lines to 17th, while another Kazakhstani Tursynbai Kulakhmet has dropped from 25th to 27th place in the super welterweight division.

Daiyar Yeleussinov remains 23rd in the updated WBC welterweight rankings.

Batyr Dzhukembayev climbs to 8th line of the rankings in the super lightweight division.

Sultan Zaurbek is now 37th in the WBC super featherweight rankings.