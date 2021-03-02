Go to the main site
    Boxer Sadriddin Akhmedov enters top 15 in updated WBA rankings

    2 March 2021, 09:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Association has released an updated edition of its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Sports.kz.

    Undefeated Kazakh boxer Sadriddin Akhmedov (12-0, 11kos) is now ranked 15th i n super welterweight division of the updated WBA rankings, with Uzbek Israil Madrimov topping the ranking.

    American Jermell Charlo, Cuban-American Erislandy Lara, French Michel Soro are currently the WBA super welterweight title holders.

    Notably, the Kazakhstani boxer defeated Dutchman Stephen Danyo in the 10-round bout on January 29 vie a unanimous decision of judges.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

