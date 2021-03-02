Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Boxer Sadriddin Akhmedov enters top 15 in updated WBA rankings

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 March 2021, 09:45
Boxer Sadriddin Akhmedov enters top 15 in updated WBA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Association has released an updated edition of its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Sports.kz.

Undefeated Kazakh boxer Sadriddin Akhmedov (12-0, 11kos) is now ranked 15th i n super welterweight division of the updated WBA rankings, with Uzbek Israil Madrimov topping the ranking.

American Jermell Charlo, Cuban-American Erislandy Lara, French Michel Soro are currently the WBA super welterweight title holders.

Notably, the Kazakhstani boxer defeated Dutchman Stephen Danyo in the 10-round bout on January 29 vie a unanimous decision of judges.


Sport   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy