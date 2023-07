Boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan reaches final of Elorda Cup in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan advanced to the final of the international boxing tournament Elorda Cup held in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Makhmud Sabyrkhan aka ‘Kazakh Lomachenko’ defeated 2021 World 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships silver medalist Serik Temirzhanov 4-1 in the men’s 57kg semifinal of the boxing tournament in the Kazakh capital.