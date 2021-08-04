Boxer Kunkabayev wins 4th bronze medal for Kazakhstan at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Kamshybek Kunkabayev won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstan’s boxing team’s leader Kamshybek Kunkabayev faced American Richard Torrez in the Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Semifinal 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.

The fight was called off due to a cut Kunkabayev received after suffering a knockdown in Round 2, with the Kazakhstani settling for bronze.

It is the fourth bronze medal for Kazakhstan at the Tokyo Olympics. The country also collected one bronze medal in judo and two in weightlifting.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



