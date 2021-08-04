Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Boxer Kunkabayev wins 4th bronze medal for Kazakhstan at Tokyo Olympics

    4 August 2021, 13:10

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Kamshybek Kunkabayev won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Kazakhstan’s boxing team’s leader Kamshybek Kunkabayev faced American Richard Torrez in the Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Semifinal 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.

    The fight was called off due to a cut Kunkabayev received after suffering a knockdown in Round 2, with the Kazakhstani settling for bronze.

    It is the fourth bronze medal for Kazakhstan at the Tokyo Olympics. The country also collected one bronze medal in judo and two in weightlifting.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    Kazakhstan claims gold at Asian Road Cycling Championships
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events