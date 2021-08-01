Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Boxer Kunkabayev reaches boxing event semis at Tokyo Olympics

    1 August 2021, 17:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Kazakhstan reached the Boxing Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Kazakhstani Kunkabayev was victorious over Russian Ivan Veryasov by judges’ decision in the Boxing Men's Heavy (81-91kg) 1/4 Finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on American Richard Torrez Jr. in the semifinal.

    So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events