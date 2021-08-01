Boxer Kunkabayev reaches boxing event semis at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Kazakhstan reached the Boxing Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstani Kunkabayev was victorious over Russian Ivan Veryasov by judges’ decision in the Boxing Men's Heavy (81-91kg) 1/4 Finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Kazakhstani is to take on American Richard Torrez Jr. in the semifinal.

So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.