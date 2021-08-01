Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Boxer Kunkabayev reaches boxing event semis at Tokyo Olympics

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 August 2021, 17:29
Boxer Kunkabayev reaches boxing event semis at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Kazakhstan reached the Boxing Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstani Kunkabayev was victorious over Russian Ivan Veryasov by judges’ decision in the Boxing Men's Heavy (81-91kg) 1/4 Finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Kazakhstani is to take on American Richard Torrez Jr. in the semifinal.

So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy