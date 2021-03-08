Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Boxer Kamshybek Kunkabayev moves up 8 spots in latest WBC rankings

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 March 2021, 15:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The updated version of the WBC Rankings in all weight classes has been released, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

According to the updated rankings, Kazakhstani Kamshybek Kunkabayev has moved up from 37th to 29th spot in the cruiserweight division. Super middleweight Aidos Yerbosynuly has climbed up one position from 12th to 11th, whereas Ali Akhmedov has lost two spots landing 22th. Middleweights Zhanibek Alimkhanuly and Meiirim Nursultanov are ranked 6th and 15th, accordingly.

In the latest WBC super welterweight rankings Sadriddin Akhmedov has moved down one spot from 17th to 18th spot as well as Tursynbay Kulakhmet, who is put in 28th spot.

Daniyar Yeleussinov has moved up from 23rd to 22nd in the welterweight division.

Batyr Dzhukembayev has retained 8th place in the super lightweight class. Sultan Zaurbek who ranked 37th has dropped out of the top 40 of the WBC super featherweight rankings.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
