Boxer Batyrzhan Jukembayev climbs No.8 spot in latest ratings by The Ring

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Batyrzhan Jukembayev has moved up one spot in the updated ratings in the junior welterweight division by The Ring, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani has risen from 9th to 8th spot in the latest junior welterweight ratings by The Ring. British Josh Taylor is the welterweight champ by The Ring and holds IBF and WBA Super titles.

The top-10 of The Ring’s junior welterweight ratings features Jose Ramirez (USA), Regis Prograis (USA), Jose Zepeda (USA), Viktor Postol (Ukraine), Arnold Barboza (USA), Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus), Mario Barrios (USA), Batyrzhan Jukembayev (Kazakhstan), Shohjahon Ergashev (Uzbekistan), and Robert Easter Jr. (USA).

Batyrzhan’s next fight is set to take place on April or May, with Puerto Rican professional boxer Subriel Matías as his potential opponent.