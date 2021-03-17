Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Boxer Batyrzhan Jukembayev climbs No.8 spot in latest ratings by The Ring

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 March 2021, 17:40
Boxer Batyrzhan Jukembayev climbs No.8 spot in latest ratings by The Ring

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Batyrzhan Jukembayev has moved up one spot in the updated ratings in the junior welterweight division by The Ring, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani has risen from 9th to 8th spot in the latest junior welterweight ratings by The Ring. British Josh Taylor is the welterweight champ by The Ring and holds IBF and WBA Super titles.

The top-10 of The Ring’s junior welterweight ratings features Jose Ramirez (USA), Regis Prograis (USA), Jose Zepeda (USA), Viktor Postol (Ukraine), Arnold Barboza (USA), Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus), Mario Barrios (USA), Batyrzhan Jukembayev (Kazakhstan), Shohjahon Ergashev (Uzbekistan), and Robert Easter Jr. (USA).

Batyrzhan’s next fight is set to take place on April or May, with Puerto Rican professional boxer Subriel Matías as his potential opponent.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy