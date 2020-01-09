Go to the main site
    Bowardi discusses cooperation with Kazakh Ambassador

    9 January 2020, 15:24

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received Madyar Menelikov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence in Abu Dhabi.

    The meeting was attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, WAM reports.

    During the meeting, both sides reviewed the cooperation and friendship between the UAE and Kazakhstan and ways of enhancing and developing them in all areas, especially in defence and the military.

    They also discussed several regional and international issues of common concern and exchanged opinions on them.

    The meeting was attended by several senior officers and officials from the ministry and the Armed Forces, as well as members of the Kazakh delegation.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the UAE
