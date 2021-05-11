Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Both COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered to 52 thou in Nur-Sultan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 May 2021, 17:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 128,700 have been given one jab of COVID-19 vaccines and 52, 000 – both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Nur-Sultan city since the start of the vaccination campaign, Kazinform cites the website of the capital’s administration.

COVID-19 vaccination sites operate at medical facilities as well as shopping malls rising by 3fold in Nur-Sultan city. There are nine such sites at Mega Silk Way, Keruen, Khan Shatyr, Abu Dhabi Plaza, Asia Park shopping and entertaining centers, Big Shankhai trade complex, Central Market as well as Alem and Artem trade houses. Around 14 thousand people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at the said sites.

Notably, the city received 6,000 doses of the Kazakh vaccine in late April. According to the health office, the city’s warehouses have received another 7,400 Sinofarm Hayat-Vak vaccine doses.


