Botagoz Zhakselekova appointed Vice Minister of Justice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Botagoz Zhakselekova as the Vice Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Government’s press service.

Born in 1980 in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University, the Exeter University, and the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President.

From April 2021 up to the present held senior positions at private commercial structures.

Photo: primeminister.kz