Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Booster doses of current vaccines may not be enough: WHO

    12 January 2022, 13:13

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated if they are to provide continued protection against emerging variants, including Omicron, Xinhua reports.

    WHO's Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC), a group of 18 experts, said that although current vaccines provide a high level of protection against severe disease and death caused by Variants Of Concern (VOC), future vaccines that can prevent infection and transmission need to be developed.

    In the meantime, the composition of current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated in order to protect against the evolution of the virus.

    Such updates need to be based on strains that are genetically and antigenically close to the circulating variants. They should also elicit «broad, strong, and long-lasting» responses in order to «reduce the need for successive booster doses,» WHO said.

    The experts have encouraged COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to provide data on the performance of current and Omicron-specific vaccines, to help decide when changes to vaccine composition may be required.

    Regarding the current Omicron variant, the experts emphasized the importance of wider global access to current COVID-19 vaccines.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News WHO COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Omicron
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events