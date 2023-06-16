Go to the main site
    Books about Kazakhstan presented for first time to National Library of Dubai

    16 June 2023, 20:45

    DUBAI. KAZINFORM – As part of strengthening bilateral cultural connections, the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Dubai gifted a collection of books about the country to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    This contribution expands the holdings of the largest library in the Arab world with a diverse range of books covering Kazakh history, culture, traditions, nature, and contemporary achievements.

    The Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Mohammed Al Murr, expressed gratitude to the Kazakh Consulate General for this valuable donation. He emphasized that these books offer a unique opportunity for visitors to not only explore the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan but also gain a deeper understanding of the country's history, stages of development, politics, and economy.

    During the conversation, Al Murr conveyed interest in establishing direct connections with Kazakh libraries and expressed his willingness to visit Kazakhstan in the near future.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

