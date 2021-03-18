Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Books about Kazakh President’s annual activities released

Adlet Seilkhanov
18 March 2021, 17:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A collection of three books telling about the activities of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev done during the last year has been released, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The collection includes three books incorporating the Kazakh Head of State’s speeches during his visits to the regions and events, messages and statements, interviews given to the local and foreign media outlets, and articles published in different newspapers.

The first and second books are made up of the speeches given by the Kazakh President during the events on the COVID-19 fight and economic recovery, his program speeches outlining the tasks aimed at increasing the well-being of the people, and the speeches given at the international events.

The third book includes the Kazakh Head of State’s interviews and articles given to the local and foreign media outlets concerning Kazakhstan’s stance on the international situation and on the current domestic issues.

The collection also features the photos taken during the events held with the participation of the Kazakh President.


