Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Book «The History of the Great Steppe» receives Card Couture Award-2019

    23 September 2019, 17:05

    PRAGUE. KAZINFORM Book «The History of the Great Steppe» received the highest prize at the Card Couture Award-2019 in Prague. The award is one of the most prestigious ones in Europe annually presented in seven nominations, Kazinform reports.

    According to organizers, more than 100 applications were submitted for the ceremony this year. «The History of the Great Steppe» was named the winner in the nomination ‘The Best Book’, the press service of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan informs.

    «The History of the Great Steppe was published at the request of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. The work is based on Nursultan Nazarbayev’s book «In Flow of History.» The materials were gathered throughout 10 years. The book contains information both about the history of Kazakhstan and history of the Great Steppe – the nations, the tribes and the great cultures which existed there,» prominent publisher Berik Barysbekov says.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture Rukhani Janghyru
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy