Book presented for the jubilee of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) together with the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation held a presentation of the English version of the book The Formation and Development of the Present Statehood of Kazakhstan (First-hand knowledge) for the anniversary of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The book reveals the role of the First President of the Republic, Leader of the Nation, in establishing and strengthening the modern statehood of sovereign Kazakhstan. The publication highlights the process of formation and development of the country under the leadership of Nazarbayev, the stages of formation and modernization of state administration institutions. The modernization of Kazakhstani society on the basis of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been comprehensively disclosed, the AIFC press service report.

The online book presentation ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Z. Asanov, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan M. Beketaev, Member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan U. Shapak, AIFC Governor K.Kelimbetov, and Deputy Executive Director of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation I. Rogov.

One of the features of the book is that it was created by state and public figures who were direct participants in the transformations and reforms initiated by Leader or the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The event was also attended by President of the Latvian Constitutional Court I.Ziemele, Chairwoman of the AIFC AIC B. Dohmann QC, Member of the AIFC Academic Council B. Abdraimov and Academician of the Academy of Sciences in the specialty of linguistics Sh.Kurmanbaiuly.

Reference:

AIFC. The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) was created on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. The constitutional law «On the AIFC» was signed on December 7, 2015. AIFC's goal is to form a leading center of financial services at the international level. The AIFC aims to assist in attracting investment in the country's economy, create an attractive environment for investing in financial services, develop the securities market of the Republic of Kazakhstan and ensure its integration with international capital markets.

