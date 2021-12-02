Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Book ‘Kazakhstan-30 Years of Development’ presented in Riyadh

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 December 2021, 12:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On November 30, 2021, the book entitled «Kazakhstan – 30 Years of Development» in Arabic was presented in Riyadh within the celebration of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and the 30th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The book was published by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Saudi Arabia in cooperation with the Center of Information and Arabian-Russian Studies and the N.Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Inter-civilization Dialogue.

This book describes the main historical milestones of independent Kazakhstan, reflecting the essential directions of the country in the foreign policy, socio-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. A separate chapter is devoted to the Kazakhstan model of interethnic and interfaith harmony and Nursultan Nazarbayev’s initiative to convene the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

photo

In addition, the book covers important stages in the development of Kazakh-Saudi cooperation in various directions.

Precise attention is paid to the historical role of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev in the establishment of the Kazakh statehood and the formation of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
