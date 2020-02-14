Go to the main site
    Book about Zhambyl Zhabayev in Turkish presented in Ankara

    14 February 2020, 16:34

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Turkey with the participation of the Keçiören municipality and the Union of Eurasian Writers organized a presentation of the book of Myrzatay Zholdasbekov themed Zhambyl Zhabayev – the Poet of the Great Steppe translated into Turkish, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly, Mayor of Keçiören Turgut Altınok, Chairman of the Union of Eurasian Writers Yakub Ömeroğlu, deputies, representatives of foreign diplomatic missions, Kazakh students, etc. took part in the event.

    As stated there, the book is called to let readers know more about the Kazakh people.


    Culture Turkic speaking states
