Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Book about Zhambyl Zhabayev in Turkish presented in Ankara

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 February 2020, 16:34
Book about Zhambyl Zhabayev in Turkish presented in Ankara

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Turkey with the participation of the Keçiören municipality and the Union of Eurasian Writers organized a presentation of the book of Myrzatay Zholdasbekov themed Zhambyl Zhabayev – the Poet of the Great Steppe translated into Turkish, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly, Mayor of Keçiören Turgut Altınok, Chairman of the Union of Eurasian Writers Yakub Ömeroğlu, deputies, representatives of foreign diplomatic missions, Kazakh students, etc. took part in the event.

As stated there, the book is called to let readers know more about the Kazakh people.


Photo: egemen.kz

Culture   Turkic speaking states   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region