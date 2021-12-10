Book about History of Kazakhstan published in Belgium

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, a presentation of a unique book about the history of our country by the famous Kazakh scientist, Professor Mukhit Sydyknazarov «Continuous statehood of Kazakhstan in the flow of history. The Kazakh State on European and American Maps of the 16th-19th Centuries». The book was published with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The presentation ceremony was attended by representatives of the European External Action Service, the European Parliament, the European Commission, the Energy Charter Secretariat, heads and employees of diplomatic missions accredited in Belgium, academic and cultural circles of Brussels, as well as representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and local media.

The book is the result of many years of initiative research and works by M. Sydyknazarov in the world collections (European, American, Oriental), where the Kazakh state is indicated and fixed. The book in chronological order presents, describes, gives full output and technical parameters of 130 maps containing the author's descriptions, descriptors, comments.

This work brings to both the Kazakh and international scientific, cultural and informational space an array of new scientific facts about the Kazakh state, recorded on European and American maps.

Attention is drawn to the author's scrupulousness in the presentation and description of maps, their complete, comprehensive data on scientific and technical parameters. Scientists have carried out a huge and fruitful work with the world's leading recognized scientific and university centers like Princeton, Stanford, the Library of Congress and many others, in search of reliable maps and sources.

The publication in Brussels of this important book for our scientific and spiritual history is deeply symbolic and solemn. Belgian and Dutch cartographers were the first Europeans to show the Kazakh state on their maps as a country with its own subjectivity.

A book with unique maps of the Middle Ages, which shows the Kazakh state from the 16th to the 19th centuries, written by European - Belgian, Dutch, English, French, German, Irish, Austrian, Italian, Scottish, and later American scientists, geographers, cartographers, will become an important cultural milestone in the Kazakh-European cooperation and the comprehension of the established traditions of continuous statehood by the Kazakh society.

Describing the book, the author noted that «the autocratic name, auto-ethnonym and auto-political name of the Kazakh state -« Qazaq «,« Kazak «,« Kazakh «in European languages we meet on maps XV-XIX under exo-ethnonyms, exopolithotonyms and exocratonyms «Pays De Kassaks», «Land der Kirgis Kaisaken»,«IndependentTartary», «Independent Tartars», «TartarieIndependante», «Cassachi»,«Cassakia», «Cassaqy», «Cassak», «Cassaky», «Caßakia», «Chalzag Stati del Tartaro», «Cazalgites», «Chalzag», «Chazalgites», «Cosaques Errans», «Kassakia», «Kalzag», «Kasakia», «Kasaсia», «Kassacia», «Kasatsha», «Kasacha»,«Kassaki Tartari», «KaskiTartari»,«Kasakki», «Kasaki», «Kassaki», «Kasakhi», «Kayissaks», «Kaizaken», «Kazak», «Kaissaken», «Kaisaks», «Khasaks», «Kasatsia», «Kazatschia», «Kazaschia», «Kasake», «Kasakhe», «KassakiaHorda», «KassaciaHorda», «Kirghiz», «KirghizKhasaks», «Khirghiz Kaizak» and many other.

Further, M. Sydyknazarov explained that «on many maps, the Kazakh state is even indicated twice, which corresponds to the European tradition of cartography, the toponyms of the period under consideration to transmit all the available cratonyms, polyonyms and ethnonyms of any state in languages ​​known to them, their orthoepic norms (pronunciation norms ). Since the maps were issued by European scientists, geographers, cartographers, publishers, primarily for European readers, travelers, researchers, she reads in many national languages. For example, the names of the Caspian Sea are often given with all the names known to them by Europeans, which is also in the tradition of not only Dutch, but in general European geographers and cartographers of that time - «Mare de Sala Mare de Bachu Olim Caspium), etc.».

The author of the work drew the attention of the audience to the fact that «in the leading cartographic publishing houses of the Netherlands, Belgium, England, France, Italy, Germany, Austria and the United States, the Kazakh state is consistently present on published political and other atlases in the period under review.«

At the end of his speech, M. Sydyknazarov noted that «the unity of European researchers, cartographers, travelers, and later American, in the designation and writing of the Kazakh state in his atlases of the 16th-19th centuries, the cratonym of the Kazakh state reflects the situation when the name of the state from the moment of its formation Of the Kazakh Khanate in 1465, having passed from a purely auto-ethnonym, it becomes recognizable on the world map, institutionalized, and most importantly - recognized at the same time as a political name, toponym and cratonym.»

The book aroused genuine interest among the guests gathered at the event, who carefully familiarized themselves with the work and highly appreciated the publication. It was published in English, Kazakh and Russian and is registered in the register of the Royal Library of Belgium.



