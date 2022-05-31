Book about Abai presented in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A book about one of the most prominent poets and thinkers of Kazakhstan Abai Kunanbayev by Azerbaijani historian and TV host Teimur Atayev was presented in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the city’s administration.

Titled ‘The greatness of Abai, or an attempt to create a portrait of the thinker in the 21st century’, the book takes the readers down the pages of the Kazakh history and the main milestones of Abai’s biography.

According to the author, the book will help get better understanding of Abai’s ‘Words of Wisdom’ which are relevant to these days.

During the presentation, Teimur Atayev shared his thoughts on the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, stressing that it has no analogues in the world.

Attending the presentation were representatives of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the local ethno-cultural centers and youth branches of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.



