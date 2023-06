Bolshoi Theater celebrates 87th birthday

MINSK. KAZINFORM The National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater of Belarus is celebrating its 87th birthday on 25 May.

Every year the main academic theater of the country is visited by thousands of guests on this day. Visitors are invited to attend rehearsals, see various workshops, try on costumes from performances, and meet with favorite artists. This year the meeting will be held in an online format, BelTA reports.