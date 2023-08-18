Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Bolivian bus crash death toll rises to 20

    18 August 2023, 13:30

    LA PAZ. KAZINFORM Local authorities confirmed Thursday that the death toll rose to 20 from an overturned public bus on the Cochabamba-Santa Cruz Highway on Wednesday in Bolivia.

    Departmental Director of Traffic Police Colonel David Herbas told reporters that the accident occurred near the El Locotal sector in the central municipality of Colomi, Xinhua reports.

    A total of 39 people were injured and all have been taken to Cochabamba hospitals, Herbas said. And the seriously injured were still in intensive care. The injured bus driver had undergone an alcohol test and the results will be available later.

    Investigations were underway to determine whether it was a mechanical malfunction or a human error.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Road accidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another Kazakhstani injured in car crash in Turkiye dies
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador