Bolat Akchulakov appointed Advisor to President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Bolat Akchulakov has been appointed Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

Bolat Akchulakov was born in 1971 in the city of Atyrau. In 1993, he graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management with a degree in economics.

He began his career in 1994.

In 1995-1997, he worked as a specialist, head of the department, deputy director of the asset management department of the Central Asian Bank for Cooperation and Development.

In 1997-2003, Akchulakov worked as a senior expert, manager, deputy head of the department of the Tengiz project of CJSC Kazakhoil NC, a business analyst, strategic planning manager, CFO of Commonwealth & British Services Ltd.

From 2003 to 2006 , he was executive director for stake management in JV of JSC NC KazMunaiGas.

In 2006-2008, he held the post of Vice Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2008-2011 , he wasManaging Director of JSC Samruk-Kazyna SWF, General Director of LLP PSA, Chairman of the Board of JSC KazMunaiGas NC. In 2012-2014, he was vice minister of oil and gas of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since September 2014, he was General Director of LLP AlmexPetrochemical. Since February 2016 — General Director of the Association of Legal Entities «KAZENERGY Kazakhstan Association of Organizations of Oil and Gas and Energy Complex«.

In 2019-2021, he was Director General of LLP Almex Petrochemical.

From April 2021 to January 10, 2022 he was Executive Director for Assets Managemet at JSC Samruk Kazyna.

Since January 11, 2022, he was Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.