Bolashak scholarship granted to 178 Kazakhstanis

27 December 2022, 19:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin held a meeting of the Republican Commission for training specialists abroad, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to the decision of the Commission, the Bolashak scholarship was granted to 178 Kazakhstanis who will undergo training in master’s, doctoral, and residency programs as well as internship programs at leading universities and world’s production centers.

During the meeting, the issues of carrying out the tasks of President Tokayev to refocus the Bolashak program were discussed.

Also, as part of the Head of State’s instructions, most of scholarship holders are to train abroad in engineering and technical specialties.

Following the meeting, the State Counselor gave concrete instructions regarding the Bolashak scholarship’s further implementation.

Photo: akorda.kz