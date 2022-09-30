Go to the main site
    Bolashak program calls for applications to run until Oct 14

    30 September 2022, 15:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Calls for applications under the Bolashak educational program will run until October 14, Kazinform cites the press service of the International Programs Center JSC.

    Applications are received through the public services portal eGov.kz.

    This year, 385 scholarships for master’s and residency studies, 60 for doctoral studies, and 110 for internships have been provided.

    Master’s, doctoral, and residency calls for papers under the Bolashak program kicked off May 23 this year.

    Photo: taunews.kz

    Adlet Seilkhanov

