Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science
Bolashak program calls for applications to run until Oct 14
30 September 2022, 15:40

Bolashak program calls for applications to run until Oct 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Calls for applications under the Bolashak educational program will run until October 14, Kazinform cites the press service of the International Programs Center JSC.

Applications are received through the public services portal eGov.kz.

This year, 385 scholarships for master’s and residency studies, 60 for doctoral studies, and 110 for internships have been provided.

Master’s, doctoral, and residency calls for papers under the Bolashak program kicked off May 23 this year.

Photo: taunews.kz


Read also
Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
Kazakhstani teachers to attend Future English Online Teacher Community program
New rector of Altynsarin Arkalyk Pedagogical Institute named
Large int’l university of technology to open its branch in Taldykorgan
Konayev may turn into science campus
Kazakhstan secures bronze at WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition
Kazakh students win top honors at FIRST GLOBAL CHALLENGE
EU supports integration of Water-Energy-Food Nexus approach into educational curricula in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
3 Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
4 Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
5 N Kazakhstan to plant over 6 mln young plants

News

Archive