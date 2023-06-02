Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Boeing and NASA delay launch of Starliner Astronaut Spacecraft again

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
2 June 2023, 14:40
Boeing and NASA delay launch of Starliner Astronaut Spacecraft again Photo: Joel Kowsky/NASA

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Officials from NASA and Boeing announced during a news conference on Thursday that the Starliner spacecraft’s first crewed flight to the International Space Station, scheduled for 21st July, had been delayed.

Two NASA astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, will have to wait months or longer for their test flight aboard the Starliner capsule, WAM reports.

The decision came after engineers discovered two new problems with the Boeing spacecraft: an issue with its parachutes and potentially flammable tape that covers internal wiring.


