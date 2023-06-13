Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai region

    Body of missing forester found in Abai region

    13 June 2023, 17:02

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – The body of a missing forester was found in Beksarai district of Abai village with no evidence for violent death, local police say.

    Sergey Arkhipov who went missing on June 10 was involved in firefighting efforts in Abai region engulfed by unprecedented wildfires since last weekend.

    A canine team discovered Arkhipov’s lifeless body in a forest belt 50km away from his tractor. The body will be taken for autopsy. Investigation is underway.

    The unprecedented wildfires are raging in Abai region since past weekend. They have already claimed lives of 14 foresters.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Incidents Abai region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    30 evacuated as a result of grocery store fire in E Kazakhstan
    Man commits suicide in police car in Almaty
    Kazakh MFA comments on murder of Kazakhstani journalist in Georgia
    Over 500 involved in firefighting efforts in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan