Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Body of missing 7yo girl found in Kyzylorda region

    7 August 2023, 17:28

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM The body of a missing girl was found in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform refers to the POLISIA.KZ Telegram Channel.

    The 7-year-old girl reportedly left home last night and didn’t return. Her parents and relatives tried to find her on their own. As they contacted police more than 60 people, two drones were deployed to help locate the little girl.

    Today at 01:00 p.m. the body of the missing girl with no signs of violence was found in the Ubis water channel. According to preliminary information, the girl drowned in the channel.

    The pretrial investigation is launched.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kyzylorda region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Body of fifth miner killed in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire found
    ArcelorMittal Temirtau should leave Kazakhstan, ex-director of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine Arman Kalykov
    Special commission to conduct all-round investigation into cause of Kazakhstanskaya mine incident
    Woman sentenced to 10 yrs in prison for throwing newborn to death in S. Korea
    Popular
    1 Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu meets Chairman of U.S. Senate Committee Gary Peters
    2 Kazakhstan and Argentina strengthen bilateral cooperation
    3 Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
    4 Kazakh President congratulates President of Ukraine on Independence Day
    5 Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency