Body of missing 7yo girl found in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM The body of a missing girl was found in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform refers to the POLISIA.KZ Telegram Channel.



The 7-year-old girl reportedly left home last night and didn’t return. Her parents and relatives tried to find her on their own. As they contacted police more than 60 people, two drones were deployed to help locate the little girl.

Today at 01:00 p.m. the body of the missing girl with no signs of violence was found in the Ubis water channel. According to preliminary information, the girl drowned in the channel.

The pretrial investigation is launched.