    • Body of missing 5-year-old girl’s found in artificial pond – police

    10 August 2022 20:20

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – The Kostanay regional police department confirmed that the body of the missing 5-year-old girl was found in the artificial pond, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The child’s body was found 3km away from the village of Dzhambul, where she lived, with the use of a drone.

    According to the police, Senior Lieutenant Samat Yeshchanov who together with volunteer Damir Bekturganov found the body were at the scene.

    Chief of the region's police department Yerlan Omarbekov also commented the situation.

    «On August 10, during the search, the body of Madina Yerlankyzy was founded in the artificial channel. It was a tragic loss. I’d like to express the words of condolences to the family members on behalf of the entire people of the region, country, and police officers,» he said.

    In his words, investigation is underway.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

