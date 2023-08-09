Body of man found in mountains near Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The body of a man has been founded in the mountains near Almaty city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan.



According to the preliminary information, the body is believed to be that of a Russian tourist, born in 1984, reported missing since last Saturday.

The search and rescue works were underway round-the-clock despite the difficult weather conditions in mountains, rockslide, rocky terrain.

It was said that work is underway to identify the man.

Kazakhstani rescuers save around 160 tourists in mountains each year. Since the beginning of this year, 152 people lost in mountains have been rescued.