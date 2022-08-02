Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Body of Makhambet district's akim who drowned in Ural River found

    2 August 2022 07:47

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region’s emergency department says that a body of the Akim (Governor) of Makhambet district who had drowned in the Ural River on July 31 was found, Kazinform reports.

    Local citizens found the body of the akim on the fringes of Saraishyk village, at a distance of 25 km from the accident site, on the shore of the Ural River, the emergency officials say.

    A forensic examination has been launched.

    Rinat Dzhanglishov, born 1982, was appointed the akim of Makhambet district in February 2021.

    The governor of Atyrau region and the staff of the akimat (administration) express their deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Rinat Dzhanglishov on his tragic death.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Atyrau region #Incidents #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
    4 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    5 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h