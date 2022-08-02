Body of Makhambet district's akim who drowned in Ural River found

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region’s emergency department says that a body of the Akim (Governor) of Makhambet district who had drowned in the Ural River on July 31 was found, Kazinform reports.

Local citizens found the body of the akim on the fringes of Saraishyk village, at a distance of 25 km from the accident site, on the shore of the Ural River, the emergency officials say.

A forensic examination has been launched.

Rinat Dzhanglishov, born 1982, was appointed the akim of Makhambet district in February 2021.

The governor of Atyrau region and the staff of the akimat (administration) express their deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Rinat Dzhanglishov on his tragic death.



